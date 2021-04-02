UEFA Considering Bigger Teams for European Championship

UEFA is considering whether to allow squads of more than 23 players at this summer’s European Championship.

The matter was raised at Wednesday’s executive committee meeting.

It was also confirmed a rule allowing five substitutes to be used per team would be extended for the tournament.

With coronavirus cases rising across Europe, some coaches feel bigger squads will be needed to cover the chances of positive tests within a camp given there is no scope to postpone matches.

No decision has been made and it is not clear whether additional players would stay with the main squad or be placed on a standby list.

It is one of the number of complications that still need to be worked on.

European football’s governing body is due to receive guidance from each of the 12 host venues about their ability to host matches and the potential crowd numbers by next Wednesday.

This will determine whether the competition can proceed as planned or if some hosts will need to be dropped.

In addition, travel exemptions are required for the match officials, who are due to have a pre-tournament training camp in Turkey, and – potentially – media given, as it stands, no country could reach the semi-finals without having to play in at least two destinations.

