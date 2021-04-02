Socialite, Oluyemi Showunmi Celebrates Her 50th Birthday

For Oluyemi Showunmi, a Deputy Director with Nigeria’s electoral body, INEC, Lagos State Office, it’s been five decades of God’s grace and kindness in her earthly adventure.

Chic and sweet-mannered, Oluyemi Showunmi, wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s spokesperson, Segun Showunmi ringed in her 50th birthday celebrations in style, few days ago. Really it’s no shock that the well-planned golden jubilee birthday celebration attracted the crème de la crème of the Nigerian high society. Segun Showunmi, the husband of the celebrator is a many of many parts. And he mingles in high profile circles.

The Abeokuta residence of the Showunmis located in a highbrow neighborhood area of Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State played host to high-flying guests from all walks of life ranging from prominent politicians, successful business moguls and celebrities.

Described as a beautiful soul, Oluyemi Showunmi is a woman of grace and poise who has scored many first, both in academics and career. The celebrator is also a humanitarian of note who has done a lot in the area of philanthropy. She is the brain behind The Beautiful Beginnings Foundation, a non-governmental organization, NGO created to empower people with a special focus on the girl child.

As expected, the classy golden jubilee birthday celebration was grand by every standard in rating an A-list party. From the selection of guests to the palatial setting of the venue, it was obvious that the Showunmis spared no cost to host a classy bash. It was a super party, and dignitaries, friends and family all turned out resplendently to celebrate a woman many have described as a beautiful soul.

There were lots to munch and drink as champagne flowed like water while other dishes, local and International were on offer throughout the colourful celebration.

