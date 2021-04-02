NBA to Investigate CCT Chairman’s Alleged Assault on Security Guard

By Alex Enumah

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday registered its displeasure over the reported assault of a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr. Danladi Umar.

A video where the CCT Chairman was alleged to be assaulting a security guard at the Banex shopping complex, Wuse ll, Abuja, went viral earlier this week.

In its first reaction since Tuesday when the video surfaced, the umbrella body of legal practitioners disapproved the public conduct of Umar, which it stated was not deserving of a public officer of such a high standing.

“The attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been drawn to the video making the rounds where the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) – Danladi Yakubu Umar was seen, together with his security detail, allegedly assaulting a citizen at Banex Plaza, in Wuse Abuja.

“We understand that this citizen turned out to be a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, posted as a security guard to the Plaza and who is now reportedly hospitalised,” the NBA said in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Rapulu Nduka.

Nduka who disclosed that the NBA had read the statement credited to the Head, Press and Public Relations of the CCT in response to the actions of Umar, said the “NBA frowns at any display of naked power by a public officer especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct”.

He stated that the situation become more critical when such conduct involves the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the Code of Conduct.

“Further, as a member of the legal profession, Danladi Yakubu Umar is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct, and not to engage in any conduct which is unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

“Prima facie evidence available at the moment raise questions regarding whether such standards have been met.

“In view of the foregoing, the NBA shall through its relevant committee, investigate the circumstances leading to the altercation, and depending on its findings, will ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence,” the statement said.

