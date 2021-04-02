Lord’s Chosen Holds Another Crusade

The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church is set to hold a special two-day Easter programme titled, God’s Covenant of Peace and Blessing scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4 at the Chosen Revival Ground, Along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, by Ijesha, Bus Stop, Lagos, by 8am daily.

According to a press release made available to THISDAY by the church’s Director, Public Relations, Pastor Louis Chidi, the programme is divinely inspired to help bring to mind the significance of Easter which symbolises the victory of Jesus Christ over death and which by extension is the victory over hopelessness and misery.

“It is at Easter that we are reminded of how God sent His son to die as a sacrifice for all our sins in order to rescue us from the impending destruction that has been meted out as punishment for us as a result of the sin of Adam and Eve.

“Accordingly, by His death and resurrection, the covenant of peace and blessing which mankind originally had with God at creation is restored. Christ thus became the great sacrifice for our peace and blessing.

“The General Overseer Pastor Lazarus Muoka is therefore inviting all to come and witness the demonstration of God’s power that will bring a lasting peace to the country.”

The church said a free transport arrangement has been made by the ministry to convey people to the venue from any location within the Lagos metropolitan city.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

