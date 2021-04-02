Living Encouraged Ministries Reach out to Underprivileged Women

By Mary Nnah

Living Encouraged Ministries, a vision given by God to reach out to people in every walk of life with one message – renewed hope, is set to hold another outreach scheduled to take place today, April 2 at BSK Event Centre, Egbe, Lagos

Tagged, “Sought out Conference”, over 80 women would be benefitting from the exercise, where they would be given free skill acquisition training.

The Founder, Pastor Rosemary Akaette, said “We have seasoned entrepreneurs who will be training these women on simple money making skills they can build on -everyday makeup, hair making, liquid soap/detergent production, simple snacks and cake making”.

She revealed further that one of women who has been under scheme will be given salon equipment to start her salon business.

She said further that after the empowerment programme the organisation will continue touching lives.

“By God’s grace, next month, May 2021, we will be reaching out to single mothers and widows in Akwa Ibom State to empower these women.

“We are also working on an outreach in Cameroon with a focus on abused women and children, especially rape victims.

“I must state though, we try not to make public most of the things we do because we are dealing with people’s lives and destiny. We try to respect their privacy.”

Akaette who said that her experiences in life inspired her to start Living Encouraged Ministries, added, “I came from a humble background, raised by a single mother who struggled to provide for four children.

“Life has also taken me through parts and terrains that have made me see life from different angles and tasting different experiences, good, bad and the ugly. However, through it all, one factor never failed to pull me through…and that was God.”

“Today, I draw from within me to encourage people that no matter the journey life takes you to and through; you can still fulfil your purpose if you can trust God enough and know He never leaves nor forsake you. With him in charge, you will fulfil your purpose on earth if you don’t give up”.

