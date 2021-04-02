Filmmaker Nnaebue to Hold Masterclass with Bournemouth University Students

Nigerian filmmaker Ike Nnaebue has been invited by Bournemouth University’s Faculty of Media and Communication to give a practical masterclass on film directing. The masterclass is part of the postgraduate directing course taught in the institution.

“Knowledge sharing is at the core of my essence, so I am always delighted every time I have an opportunity to share tricks and techniques that I’ve picked up over two decades of plying this trade,” said Nnaebue.

He added that he is very passionate about encouraging an exchange of cultures and ideologies. “This masterclass exposes students from the university and students from our creative hub to one another’s film culture, workflow and production approach.”

In a letter signed by the chair of the faculty, Samantha Iwowo, the institution expressed elation and keenness in engaging with international industry experts like Nnaebue.

The masterclass which will span over a week in May will see the filmmaker and co-founder of Love Portion Creative Hub teach the students on film directing; from pre-production to editing. The masterclass will wrap off with a screening of the assigned project.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

