Fayemi Harps on Unity among Nigerians

By Udora Orizu

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has urged Nigerians to always give room for unity and peace to reign so as to strengthen the ties that bind the country to ensure a better future for all.

Fayemi, who is the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), made the call when members of the Ekiti caucus in the House of Representatives organised a get-together to honour him on his birthday in Abuja.

He said such ties predated colonialism, adding that the country could only triumph when everyone put their hands together and ensure they did whatever they could in their various spheres to strengthen the bridge of togetherness.

The governor expressed gratitude for the gesture to honour him by the National Assembly members, saying they had contributed immensely to the successes recorded in the state.

“I am immensely proud of the work you are all doing. “We still have a long way to go. It is not a destination. It is a journey and that journey you would always find undulating lands, valleys, hills, potholes, but ultimately what is important is to continue on the journey. And I know God in his infinite mercy would continue to help us overcome these challenging times,” he said.

He added that though it was difficult to be a leader in turbulent times, it was also the best time to be a leader because in every adversity, there was always and opportunity.

Speaking on behalf of the Ekiti caucus of the House, Hon. Oluremi Ogunlola , commended Fayemi for piloting the affairs of the state effectively.

The lawmaker said, ‘’We thought that its well-deserved that we should come together and celebrate him. We are here to celebrate our mentor and leader and the governor of all governors and the engine room of Ekiti State. He is piloting the affairs of Ekiti State and he is doing it very well. We are here to celebrate him for who he is to us the members of the National Assembly for the way he has been steering the ship of Ekiti State. It is not how far, but how well you have been able to affect your state and by extension the generality of the nation as a whole. You are dear to us and we appreciate you.’’On his part, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele said members of the Ekiti caucus of the National Assembly were grateful for the governor’s consistent support.

He said the governor was courageous and had given a lot to fight for democracy, unity and development of the country.

“At a time when most people are afraid to utter a word, afraid to take position, at a time everybody is afraid of being called a tribalist, you are taking positions, not just for today but for tomorrow. Part of what is helping to defusing tension in this country is because we still have statesmen like you in government who say things as they are,” Bamidele said

