DPR Assures of Products Availability

The Department Petroleum Resources (DPR) has assured Nigerians of petroleum products availability during the Easter season. Head, Public Affairs, DPR, Mr Paul Osu, who gave the assurance in a statement issued in Abuja, said that there was product sufficiency nationwide and advised marketers against hoarding as well as creating artificial scarcity.

He said the DPR would intensify its monitoring and surveillance of product outlets to ensure compliance with quality, quantity, integrity and safety of operations in line with its regulatory mandate.

Osu advised consumers to report any infraction such as under-dispensing of products to any DPR office nationwide and reiterated the agency’s commitment to safety.

He advised consumers to observe all necessary safety protocols in the handling of petroleum products especially his harmattan season.

Osu said the regulatory agency would continue to initiate appropriate initiatives to enable business and create opportunities for investors and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

