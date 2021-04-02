Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation of Abdullahi as FCT CJ

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, who has been in acting capacity, as the substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The President, in a release on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, said he was making the request pursuant to Section 256 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

In the letter, dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the upper legislative chamber to do the confirmation, “in the usual expeditious manner.”

