Bank Challenges Women to Take Centre Stage

By Mary Nnah

Given the challenges women face in the workplace and their attempt to break away from societal stereotypes, Africa’s largest retail bank, Access Bank Plc, held a virtual fireside chat recently.

The chat analysed the issues women face and proffered solutions to help them own their voices, fight impostor syndrome and maintain assertiveness in a non-inclusive workplace.

The fireside chat was themed “Take the Centre Stage: Speak Up!” and featured keynote speakers Dr Dere Awosika – Chairman, Access Bank Plc.; Aishah Ahmad – Deputy Governor, CBN; Ayona Trimnell Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank; as well as an interesting line-up of panelists including; Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria – Adenike Adebola, Director of Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group Limited – Pearl Uzokwe, amongst other remarkable women.

Group Managing Director and CEO, Access Bank PLC, Dr Herbert Wigwe , gave the welcome address for the event while the keynote speech was given by Aishah Ahmad.

Ahmad discussed the challenges women have faced and are still facing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic – highlighting issues ranging from unemployment to domestic violence.

Awosika in her address on impostor syndrome shared some interesting insights which highlighted the various ways women can overcome self-doubt. She said, “As women, we must understand that we live in a world that recognizes confidence, so be confident.

A woman must wear her confidence and not throw a pity party for herself. We must change that long-standing narrative that women must be pious and stop fostering narratives that promote imposter syndrome in women. Identify allies – mentors, advocates, friends, who are supportive of your talents and professionalism and work with them.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

