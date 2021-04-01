Search for Missing NAF Jet Continues, Air Force Chief Arrives Maiduguri

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to supervise the search for the missing fighter plane that disappeared from radar last night.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the air force boss was briefed on the ongoing search and rescue effort with regard to the missing aircraft.

“The CAS, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, @CAS_IOAmao, arrived Maiduguri this morning and was briefed on ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the missing Alpha Jet aircraft”, he tweeted.

THISDAY gathered that all search and rescue tools had been activated in the North-east theatre of operations in order to ascertain the whereabouts of the fighter plane.

The NAF, had in a statement early this morning, announced that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet lost contact with radar in Borno State while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

It said the mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North-east. “The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing”, it said.

