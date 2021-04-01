Obi: Anambra Yet to Pay My Entitlements Since I Left Office

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared that the state government has not paid his entitlement since he left office seven years ago.

Obi spoke during an interactive meeting convened by the Anambra State Chapter of the PDP for national, state, local government and ward officers of the party in preparation for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

He said: “Since I left Anambra State Government seven years ago, I have not been given anything, not even a sachet of water by this government. I still go about my duties, giving donations to schools.

Not even a letter of commendation or even a Christmas or birthday wishes. However, I’m not bothered because that is not why I’m in politics. I’m in politics to contribute to the growth of the country.

“Go and ask anybody, I don’t collect gifts. If you have gift for me, please give it to a needy person around you. All the people I have helped to win election, I have never asked for anything in return.

“That is why I feel pained that somebody could say I demanded for N7 billion for putting the governor in office. How can you leave N75 billion for someone and turn around to tell him to give you N7billion out of it? “That cannot happen. My interest in politics is for the right people to be elected, so that our society will be good.”

The former governor urged the party delegates to be careful about whom they elect to fly the flag of the party in forthcoming governorship election.

