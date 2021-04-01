Niger APC Denies Receiving N450m from Ex-gov Aliyu in 2015

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has denied receiving N450 million from former Governor of Niger State, Mr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, in the run up to the 2015 presidential and governorship elections.

The party also said that it did not receive physical or moral support from the then People’s Democractic Party, which was the party in power in the state at the time.

The Chanchaga Local Government Chapter of the Peoples’ Democractic Party (PDP), in a communique released at the end during a recent stakeholders meeting that was held in Minna, the state capital, announced the suspension of the former governor, Babangida Aliyu, from the party for alleged anti party activities, which included giving N450 million to the APC before the said election.

It said the former governor worked against the victory of the presidential candidate of the PDP, former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Umar Mohammed Nasko in 2015.

Reacting to the allegations yesterday in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, the State Legal Adviser of the APC, Mr. Khaleel Ibrahim Aliyu, advised the PDP not to draw the ruling party into its crisis.

“We wish to state categorically that the APC in Niger State did not receive any financial or moral support from former Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, in 2015 or thereafter,” he said.

Ibrahim Aliyu claimed that a large chunk of APC supporters were arrested and detained during the 2015 election, adding that the “landslide victory enjoyed by the APC in the election was a show of love from the people.”

The legal adviser said that the APC considered the allegation “as an act of defamation of character orchestrated by the PDP in Niger State using the PDP Chanchaga Local Government Chapter as a tool to discredit the dividend of democracy being enjoyed by the good people of Niger State, which is targeted to put the state in bad light.”

He, therefore, asked the PDP o expunge the offensive part of the statement and apologise to it (APC) within 48 hours or face legal action.

The legal adviser asked supporters of the party throughout the state “to remain steadfast and exercise readiness to embrace the dividend of democracy, which would be continuously rolled out by the APC led government in the state.

