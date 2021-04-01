Gunmen Attack: Anambra CP Visits Soludo, Arrests One Suspect

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Following Wednesday’s attack on former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, by gunmen, the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has paid a visit to Soludo to reinforce security in the premises and the entire community.

A press release by the spokesperson of the state police, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, also revealed that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the attack.

CP Kuryas also visited the scene of the attack on Wednesday night with a crack team of police operatives for on-the-spot assessment of the venue, where the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship aspirant held a stakeholders/community meeting at Isuofia Civic Centre in Aguata LGA.

The venue on Wednesday came under attack by a yet-to-be-identified armed hoodlums who killed three police aides attached to him.

Ikenga said: “The police operatives led by the Command CP visited the scene and also visited the former CBN governor to reinforce the security in his house and the community entirely.

“In his response, he (Soludo) thanked the commissioner and his team for the quick response.

“To this end, the CP while condemning the act, commiserates with the family and friends of the officers who paid the supreme price, and has ordered the immediate launch of a tacit investigation to unravel the mystery behind the incidence as well as bring perpetrators of the barbaric act to book.

“He also called on the good people of Ndi Anambra to join hands in the fight against crime and criminality.”

He said the arrested suspect is already helping the command in its investigation. He however failed to disclose the identity of the arrested suspect.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

