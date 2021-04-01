GOtv BOXING NIGHT 22 Everybody’ll Enjoy My Fight Except My Opponent, Boasts Gonze

Anambra State-based heavyweight boxer, Timothy ‘Nsiefinagaije’ Gonze, has boasted that everyone will enjoy his fight at GOtv Boxing Night 22 except his opponent, Segun “Success” Olanrewaju. Gonze, who is scheduled to make his bow at GOtv Boxing Night on 2 April, said he is delighted to be part of the event for the first time and he is ready to show the national, sub-regional and continental boxing audiences what he can do.

Speaking from his base on Thursday, the boxer said his opponent will not last the distance.

“Olanrewaju is a good boxer, but I’m better. He will not last the distance. That fight will be enjoyed by everyone who watches it except my opponent, who will be in pains for the few rounds he will last,” he raved.

Gonze, who has had two previous fights, winning both by technical knockout, said he is particularly thrilled at being chosen to fight at GOtv Boxing Night.

“It is important to thank the sponsors, GOtv, and organisers, Flykite Productions, for making this possible. It shows that they cast their nets far and wide to provide Nigerian boxers with opportunity and exposure. I intend to seize this chance with both hands and make it count,” he said.

GOtv Boxing Night 22 will be headlined by two World Boxing Federation (WBF) title fights featuring Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu against opponents from Ghana and Tanazania.

Babatunde will take on Tanzania’s Mkalekwa Salehe Omari for the WBF International welterweight title, while Oladosu will fight for the WBF Intercontinental super featherweight crown.

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have announced that a total of 150 fans will be allowed at the event scheduled to hold at the Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall of the Rowe Park Sports Hall in Lagos. This decision to allow a limited number of fans is in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The event will also be broadcast live on DStv channel 209 and GOtv channel 34. Four other bouts are scheduled for the event. They are the super featherweight clash between Yusuf “Innocent” Ogunbunmi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan, super middleweight clash between Femi “Small Tyson” Akintayo and Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun, and two welterweight clashes featuring Sikiru “Lion” Ogabi against William “Kaki” Amosu and Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi against Taiwo ‘Gentle Boy’ Olowu.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

