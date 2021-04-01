Foundation Set to Unveil Subsided Healthcare for Widows, Pregnant Women, Children

The King Ogunremi Foundation, a non-profit Organisation is set to unveil plans for its commencement of the ‘KOF Medical Centre’ which will provide subsidised healthcare for widows, pregnant women and children.

According to KOF Project Coordinator, Umendu Onyekachi, the idea was born following a recent research carried out by the NGO to assess the conditions of the available basic health facility in Itire community, Mushin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The foundation also conducted an impact assessment of the existing infrastructure and discovered that there is a need for improved health care delivery as provided by the G

government, and essentially with support/partnership from the private sector.

“In doing so, this will reduce the current spate of maternal mortality rate in the community, and improve access to quality health care by residents.

“We are focused on three thematic areas as end result of the project which are; access to Comprehensive Quality Primary Healthcare Services; Preventing and Managing Disease

Reducing Unnecessary Disability and Premature Death of Women and Children.”

In this light, KOF will on Saturday, May 29, 2021 flag-off the Initiative during its Annual Widow Assist Programme, one of the three major events of the organisation.

Stakeholders slated for the event are; Mushin Local Government Chairman, Hon. Emmanuel Bamigboye; Itire Royal Family; Ward Councillor; Representatives of the Christian and Muslim communities; Designated Senior Healthcare Workers; Chairman, Community Development Committee; Chairman, Landlord Associations, Market Women amongst others.

KOF comprises highly-skilled and purpose-driven individuals whose aim is to develop systems that will aid the growth and development in every segment of the society.

