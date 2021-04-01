CBN JNR TENNIS Emefiele Pleads with Parents to Allow Kids Start Tennis Early

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has pleaded with parents to cash in on the opportunity being offered by apex bank by encouraging their children to start tennis at tender age.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Central Bank of Nigeria Junior Tennis Championship in Lagos last weekend, Emefiele who was represented by acting Director, Corporate Communication of CBN, Osita Nwamsobi, described the championship as the timely platform for Nigerians to achieve tennis greatness.

At the event which held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Onikan Lagos, Seun Ogunsakin 14, was the centre of attraction at the 2021 edition as he won the Boys 14 and U-16 titles in one day to pocket the sum of N100,000 education grant.

Popularly refered to as “ Nadal” by his fans, Ogunsakin dismissed Joshua Maxwell 9-0 in the U-16 boys category to emerge champion before stopping Ganiyu Mobarak 9-2 in the Boys 14 and under class to emerge double champion in two categories in one day. It was therefore not surprising that he was crowned the most outstanding male player of the championship.

What Ogunsakin gained was lost by his younger brother, Seyi Ogunsakin who was not that lucky as he was dethroned by Onyekachi Ogunjiofor who beat him 9-7 in the Boys U-12 category in a game that he was supposed to have won easily if not for several unforced errors. Murewa Egbeyemi defeated Malcolm Osaji 9-7 to claim the Boys U-10 crown.

In the girls category, Fego Ayetuoma played the game of her life to survive the threat from Ndidi Osaji who dragged her to the limits in the Girls U-12 game before she was subdued 9-7.

Favour Amaeshi stopped Mary Iortumun 9-7 to win the U-14 girls title while Destiny Okhinaye emerged the U-16 Girls champion following her 9-4 victory over Blessing Otu

Also in attendance for the U-10,12,14 and 16 championship was the Chairman of the Lagos State Tennis Association, Tokunbo Agoro.

