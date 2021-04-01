Buhari Felicitates with Ex-NGE President, Dantiye, at 60

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with a former two-term President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and renowned communications strategist, Malam Halilu Dantiye, as he marks his 60th birthday on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The president, in a release on Thursday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, congratulated the veteran journalist for more than 40 years of service to his profession, with many feats including working as Permanent Secretary in Kano State.

He joined the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and NGE in celebrating with Malam Dantiye, fondly called “Baba’’, whose dedication to his profession, and passion for development communication impacted greatly on the dynamic media industry, regularly positioning him for more responsibilities and leadership roles.

President Buhari noted the journalist’s versatility as a member of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Secretary of Kano State Steering Committee on Ease of Doing Business, Chairman, Technical Committee on Kano State Nigerian Erosion and Watershed Management Project, and serving as Director General, Media and Communications to Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso.

The president believed Malam Dantiye’s experience will always be relevant in development, praying that the Almighty God will continue to bless him with longer life and good health.

