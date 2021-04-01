Again, Bandits Invade Niger Communities, Kill 6 Soldiers, 1 Riot Policeman

Burn down military base

By Laleye Dipo

No fewer than 200 bandits were reported to have stormed some villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State killing six soldiers and one riot policeman.

The bandits also reportedly set the military base in Allawa town on fire and burnt down their operational vehicles.

A businessman in Bassa village in the area, Alhaji Sule, was also said to have been killed on his farm by the marauders who also stole several motorcycles belonging to the villagers.

The incidents according to eyewitnesses, took place at about 2am Thursday when the bandits stormed Allawa village riding on motorcycles and brandishing AK 47 rifles.

THISDAY learnt that the bandits caught the security operatives in the town unawares and before they could get themselves together, six of the soldiers and one riot policeman have been felled by bullets from the bandits’ weapons and their camp set ablaze.

In a telephone interview, the Co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youth, Mr Abubakar Yussuf Koki, said that the area has become a war zone with bandits ransacking homes, killing and maiming innocent villagers.

“Their intention is to rid the area of security presence so that they will always have a field day.

“We have been left on our own, nobody is coming to our assistance,” Koki lamented.

When contacted, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack at our army base at Allawa. Usually, it is a deployment point, we deploy soldiers and security agencies to black spots in that area from that base.

“Allawa you know is a huge forest. It has become a sanctuary for bandits, what we have done is to deploy security agencies to be able to address and respond to attacks in that area. Unfortunately, this is what happened,” Matane said

He said security agencies including the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander have been despatched to the area “to verify and validate what has happened”.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

