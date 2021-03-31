Sports Minister Assures PowerWeightlifters of Support to Paralympics

The victorious Team Nigerian power-lifters who finished tops at the World -Power Weightlifting competition in Manchester, United Kingdom, have been assured of support to commence early preparations for the Paralympic in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking during a reception for the team at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare, said the performance can be described as excellent and superlative winning 10 gold, two silver and setting two new world records.

“We couldn’t have asked for something better as a country, it can only get better. You have kept the spirit of excellence which you are known for alive. “This country is proud of you, you have put Nigeria on the global map. This signposts what to expect at the Paralympics in August, we expect you to make the country proud,” observed the minister.

On funding for the team, Dare said, “In the last one year we have worked to improve support to the team. We are going to work with the federation to ensure they get proper support to attend all the Qualifiers. They are going to get higher funding as they prepare for the Paralympics”.

