Freeman Osonuga Performs Groundbreaking for Halleyvine Residences in Sangotedo  

Omolabake Fasugbon

A groundbreaking ceremony has been performed for the development of a contemporary estate, Halleyvine Residences, at Sangotedo in Lekki-Ajah axis of Lagos State.

According to the developer, the choice of Sangotedo, Lekki-Ajah, was because it is the fastest-developing, prime residential side of Lagos.

Halleyvine Residences is aimed at providing affordable, yet premium residential apartments and duplexes for the burgeoning, savvy, middle-class Lagos residents with a taste for quality, yet affordable, accommodation on the Island part of Lagos. Said top officials of the company.

The facility comprises terraced duplexes, semi-detached duplexes, and blocks of apartments, powered by Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited.

Dr. Freeman Osonuga, the MD/CEO of Africa’s largest real estate marketing company, Adloyalty Business Network expressed his delight at being given the special honour of performing the ground-breaking ceremony, stating that the design of Halleyvine Residences positions it not only to match clients’ expectations, but also to exceed them, by aiming to surpass the industry standard concerning residential accommodation both in Lekki, Lagos, and as far as the West-African property landscape.

Dr. Osonuga commended the Chateau Royal Real Estate team for their effort and commitment towards helping to close the housing deficit in Lagos, as well as enabling aspiring homeowners to have the homes of their dreams, “without breaking the bank.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

