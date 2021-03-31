Buhari’s Foreign Medical Trip, Badge of Failure, says PDP

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said that the routine overseas’ medical checks by President Muhammadu Buhari was a direct indictment of his Presidency over its failure to fix the healthcare system, which has been wrecked by his administration.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said it was indeed worrisome that under Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become so moribund that it could not provide a simple medical check-up service for the president.

According to Ologbondiyan, “while the PDP has nothing against any person, including President Buhari, seeking his or her medical services anywhere, our party is worried that the Buhari Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix our health care system, ostensibly because Mr. President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.”

The PDP said that it was disturbed that while the President travelled out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, hospitals and medical personnel in Nigeria were in very sorry situation while millions of Nigerians suffered, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that had simple medical solutions.

The PDP said that it was indeed worrisome that Nigerians were “suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens”.

PDP said it was more saddening that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians had been wrecked by the Buhari’s administration.

“Our party urges President Buhari to show leadership by reflecting on the fact that millions of Nigerians cannot afford overseas treatment and have become despondent by his failure to take decisive steps to address our national healthcare needs,” PDP said.

The main opposition party said that President Buhari must know that his duty as President was not only for his personal needs but more importantly for the needs of the generality of Nigerians.

The PDP however called on Nigerians to remain calm and not resign to despondency, adding that everyone should work collectively to rescue the nation from the stranglehold of misrule

