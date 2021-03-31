Anchor Insurance to Sponsor Stage Play In Akwa Ibom

By Ebere Nwoji

The management of Anchor Insurance Company Limited has disclosed plan to sponsor a life stage play titled: “Ibiom: When Doves Fly,” which would hold in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State between April 30 and May Ist, this year.

Disclosing this during a chat with the media in Lagos, Anchor Insurance Managing Director, Mr. Ebose Augustine, explained that the company would further be supporting the producers, Duke of Shomolu Productions, in providing free theatre clinic for 500 selected youths of Akwa Ibom State origin during the two-day stage play.

According to him, “as a corporate citizen with high respect for social responsibility, Anchor Insurance sees it as an opportunity to support events of this sort which aims at restoring, keeping and giving meaning to our culture as well as using such events to impact on the lives of the people.

“As a people, we are fast losing our culture and history to Western narratives. Any race without a sustained culture and history has lost her identity. It is our passionate resolve at Anchor Insurance to be part of any programme that will help to project and ensure that the histories and cultures of the Nigerian ethnic components do not die.”

Ebose, said the support was one of the company’s ways of giving back to the society.

“In fact, we became very excited when we knew the play was about a rich story of the tribes that make up present day Akwa Ibom State where we are a notable corporate citizen and a beneficiary of first class business considerations.

“It was, therefore, not out of place for us to give the support we could to ensure the success of the show.”Ebose said.

Commending the company for its supports, the Chief Executive Officer of Shomolu Productions Limited, Mr. Iniobong Joseph Edgar, said Anchor Insurance has been there for the people for over three years now.

“We salute the impeccable Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reputation of the organisation in promoting arts and culture in Nigeria.”

“This unrelenting and constant patriotism by the company has continued to set it apart from other corporate bodies in the country, we are convinced that through the organisation’s continued support, we will weave a tapestry of hope for our arts and culture,” he said.

