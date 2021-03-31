AIICO Redefines Vision, Mission Statements

AIICO Insurance Plc has expressed its determination to take up industry leadership and market dominance in the insurance sector through a customer-centric and value-driven approach to business.

The company said the new corporate aspiration has led to the redefinition of its vision and mission statements.

The company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive officer Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, said the company’s new vision statement reads:

“To be the dominant insurer in Sub-Saharan Africa, built on a deep understanding of customer needs and world-class digital experience.”

Also, he said the company’s new mission statement is: “To create the most compelling customer experience by offering best-fit products to drive wholesome peace of mind through a dynamic, highly motivated workforce and innovative technology.”

Fajemirokun, said at the core of the strategic move was AIICO’s customer.

“We are reengineering our operations to drive a whole new experience, leveraging an in-depth understanding of their needs through various life stages.

“We will anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations. As we embed customer experience within the culture of the company, we will strengthen our ability to listen and engage customers across our spectrum of touch-points,” he added.

According to him, AIICO Insurance will fully adopt digital in its quest for providing a unique customer experience and differentiation.

He said the company will provide a fast, responsive, and frictionless experience for consumers and employees as they switch between channels in their journey to fulfilment. “Wherever our customer finds us, be it online, or by walking into any of our branches, they are sure to meet a recognisable and consistent service delivery.

“Our omni-channel strategy will make this possible and would ensure this level of service sticks. We will infuse technology within our operations to drive automation and end-to-end simplicity,” he added.

