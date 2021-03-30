Unknown Gunmen Kill Former PDP Chairman in Niger

By Laleye Dipo

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of yesterday killed a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger State, Mr. Ishaya Sule.

The gunmen also reportedly kidnapped Sule’s wife and took her into hiding.

THISDAY learnt that the assailants gained entry into the residence of the deceased by using a ladder to scale the perimeter fence of the house before forcing the main door opened.

According to the findings, the killers went straight into the bedroom of the late politician and stabbed him in the stomach.

Not satisfied, it was gathered that the assailants proceeded to shooting him severally before going into his wife’s bedroom from where she was kidnapped.

The reports stated that before neighbours who heard the gunshots could come to the rescue of the wife, the assailants had already disappeared with her.

Efforts to get the police confirmation on the incident were abortive as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, was said to be at a conference when THISDAY called at his office.

However, a top member of the PDP, who was a member of the dissolved state Caretaker Committee, confirmed the incident to THISDAY, saying: “You know, I can’t talk to you officially since our committee has been dissolved.”

In a related development, a security staff attached to the Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu Senior Secondary School in Sarkin Pawa in the Munya Local Government Area of the state was also beaten to stupor yesterday by bandits, who raided the school in the early hours of yesterday.

The bandits, it was gathered, had apprehended the security man asking him to tell them the location of the students when their plan to abduct the pupils was not successful.

THISDAY was told that the security guard had told the bandits that the school was closed, and as such, the students were in their houses

The angry and disappointed bandits were said to have descended on the security man, beating him to unconsciousness before going out to rustle several cattle.

The security guard was later admitted at the Sarkin Pawa General Hospital for treatment.

