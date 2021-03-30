Umahi Suspends All Political Office Holders from Ebonyi Community over Communal Clash

By Benjamin Nworie

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi, has announced the suspension of all political officer holders from Ezza-Effium, who were not present during a security meeting held over the communal clash in the area.

Umahi said: “All the political office holders from Ezza-Effium, who are not present should proceed on suspension without salaries. They should not be paid, and if the March salary has not been paid to them, it should be withheld as well.”

The governor, who was visibly angry over the renewed hostilities in Effium/Ezza communities, also ordered the immediate re-arrest of the Ohaukwu Local Government Area Chairman, Clement Odah, and the state House of Assembly member representing, Ohaukwu North state constituency.

He stressed that the two leaders should not be allowed to possess any phone or be treated with courtesy in detention.

The governor also ordered the arrest of the spokesperson of Effium community, Dr. James Agina, and that of the Ezza-Effium community, Mr. Titus Nworie.

Umahi, who expressed concern over a WhatsApp created by the member representing Ezza South state constituency, Hon Chris Uzulor, stated that the WhatsApp was purportedly created to ask for relief in support of the victims, directing the lawmaker to shut down the WhatsApp page.

Also the governor has ordered the arrest of some stakeholders of Abaomege and Isinkwo community over renewed hostilities between the two communities.

However, eight stakeholders, who were present during a security meeting held between the two communities, were subsequently arrested by the police.

He further directed the state police commissioner not to release any of the stakeholders arrested until the people stop shooting, and the demarcation of the disputed area is carried out.

Umahi also called on the police to ensure that those who were not present at the meeting must be fished out and detained, adding that if they were not fished out within two days from yesterday, they must be declared wanted.

