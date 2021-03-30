Police Rescue Eight Abducted Victims in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that it has rescued eight kidnapped victims and recovered an AK-49 riffle from bandits.

The spokesman of the command, Muhammed Jalige, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna, said the victims were abducted some time on February 28, along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus on their way to Delta State.

He said the bandits were intercepted on Monday by the police during a patrol

along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to Jalige, “On 29th March 2021 at about 0600hrs, men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna (Police) Command, while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA, intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession.

“On sighting the (police) operatives, they took to their heels abandoning their victims and one (1) AK-49 rifle (and) in the process, eight (kidnapping) victims were rescued unhurt.”

The statement said the eight people rescued, including a female, are Bala Ibrahim, Gloria Ede (from Ebonyi State), Japheth Sani (from Kebbi State), Kinsley Edgbue (Delta State), Anthony Okafor (Anambra State), Gabriel Agu (Anambra State), Chibuzo Nwokorie (Anambra State) and Ifeanyi Samuel (from Enugu State).

Jalige said: “The victims later stated that they were abducted along Zaria-Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 28th February, 2021 en route Delta State.”

He said the rescued persons are receiving medical attention in preparation for reunion with their families.

He stated that the police “are in hot pursue of the fleeing bandits. The police command under the leadership of CP UM Muri appreciates the gesture and robust support rendered by the Inspector General of Police for deploying men and resources to complement the efforts of the command in tackling armed banditry in the state”.

