NLNG Calls for Urgent Development of Nigeria’s Gas Resources

By Peter Uzoho

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited, Mr. Tony Attah, has stressed the need for Nigeria to take urgent steps in the development and utilisation of the county’s huge gas resources for national transformation.

Attah said the large deposit of gas resources in Nigeria would amount to nothing if the gas is not developed and utilised urgently to meet the nation’s energy needs.

Attah stated this yesterday in Abuja at the pre-summit conference of the 2021 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) sponsored by the NLNG.

He stated that it was necessary for the country to act now on gas through deliberate policies such as the Decade of Gas.

He added that the country must not continue to be gas-rich and energy-poor, where our gas processing and LNG capacity do not match the volume of our gas reserves.

The managing director, however, emphasised that the time for Nigeria to become a top gas nation is now when gas is playing a pivotal role in bridging traditional energy sources and renewables.

He said: “Our world is changing. We are set to add two billion more people by 2040 to become nine billion people on earth. On the back of this and anticipated growth in human prosperity, energy demand is expected to grow by more than 30 per cent.

“Essentially, the world needs more energy; but needs it cleaner and cheaper to manage climate change and the 20C challenge through decarbonisation.

“Energy transition has begun, resulting in massive change in the global energy mix while renewable sources are gaining prominence to replace coal and other forms of fossil fuels.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

