News in Photographs: Buhari Presides over Security Meeting

By Deji Elumoye

The National Security Council meeting is underway at the State House, Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari presiding.

The meeting is holding inside the Executive Council Chambers ahead of the President’s scheduled travel to London, the United Kingdom for a two-week routine medical check up later in the day.

Those attending the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; Minister of Defence, Major-General, Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd); Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; and l National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Also attending the meeting are the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air-Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

Others are the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi; and the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

See images of the meeting

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

