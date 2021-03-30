News in Photographs: Buhari Departs Abuja for London

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja for London, UK for routine medical check-up.

The President departed Abuja Friday from the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 2.30pm.

At the airport to bid the president farewell were the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Muhammed Bello, Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu; and other presidential aides.

The medical trip to UK is his first since 2018. President Buhari is expected back in mid-April.

Here images

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

