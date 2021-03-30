JTF: 1,291 Attempts to Sabotage Oil Export Pipelines Foiled

The immediate-past Commander of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in the Niger Delta, Rear Admiral Akinjide Akinrinade (rtd.), yesterday said the security outfit foiled 1,291 attacks on three crude export pipelines in the past two years.

Akinrinade stated that a total of 1,603 sabotage incidents were reported on the export trunk lines under the watch of the JTF.

He spoke when he handed over affairs to his successor in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The pipelines – Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP) are operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

The former commander said the joint task force achieved the feat through kinetic and non-kinetic operations, which created a conducive environment for the oil and gas industry to operate.

He stated: “From January 2019 to date, the JF averted 1,291 out of 1,603 of the attempted infractions on SPDC’s major export lines that is Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), Trans Ramos Pipeline (TRP) and Trans Escravos Pipelines (TEP).

“The number of aversions accounts for 85 per cent of the total attempts.

“These efforts have ensured that major export pipelines, marginal and infield lines are 97 per cent available and functional which facilitate the evacuation of crude oil and gas to designated export terminals.

“The force demobilised about 2,859 illegally refinery sites, over 4,812 storage facilities, 905 Cotonou boats and other illegal bunkering ancillaries.

“Also, more than 681 suspected oil thieves, 38 vessels, 44 barges, 38 trucks and other vehicles were also arrested/impounded. Additionally, about 51,078.32 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil and 57,114.146MT of illegally refined products were handled appropriately.”

He added that the JTF demobilised 297 militant camps and recovered about 121 assorted weapons and amicably resolved about 158 Corporate Social Responsibility-related disputes involving oil firms notably SEEPCO, SPDC, AITEO, Neconde and NAOC with their host communities.

The new Commander, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan, thanked Akinrinade for leaving for him a good legacy.

He said: “The highlighted achievements of the joint force under your watch are quite overwhelming. This can only be attributed to the laudable leadership, professionalism and experience you brought to bear as a commander.

“It looks intricate for us to surpass these achievements, but we will do our best to maintain the standard you already

