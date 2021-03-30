Ilorin High Court Restrains Kwara Govt from Taking Possession of Ile-Arugbo

By Hammed Shittu

An Ilorin high court on Tuesday restrained the Kwara state government from taking over,”ile-Arugbo”,the landed property belonging to late Abubakar Olusola Saraki.

Justice A.O Akinpelu gave the interim order in suit no KWS/112/2021 filed by Asa Investment and one other, against Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kwara state, Director General, Kwara state Bureau of Lands and Inspector General of Police.

The court also restrained the state government from commencing any construction work on the said plots of lands pending the final determination of the case.

Recall that an earlier court judgement had given order to Kwara state government to use the landed property for the construction of another phase of the state secretariat.

According to the latest court order ,”the state High Court in suit no KWS/112/2021 filed by Asa Investment and one other ,against Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, Kwara State House of Assembly, Attorney General of Kwara state, Director General, Kwara state Bureau of Lands and Inspector General of Police, gave interim injunction restraining the defendants/respondents either by themselves, their officers/employees, servants, contractor/construction company,.”

Others restrained include, the state government agents, privies or their successors in- title or any other person known or unknown claiming in trust or in contractual reference/services for the defendants/respondents from taking over possession or occupation and entering the plot of lands in dispute in this suit with intention/desire to construct, build, erect or commence any type of building, office, structure on the plots nos 1,3 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A Survey plan no KWSH927 and land: G1071 and land G1071 situate, lying and being at Ilofa Road,GRA Ilorin. Kwara state beside Civil service clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice for interlocutory injunction.”

The court ordered further that, “An order of interim injunction mandating the Defendants/Respondents to maintain status quo ante bellum by not doing anything including construction on plots Nos 1,2 and 5 with TPS/MISC.129A,Survey Plan No KWSH927 and land; G1071 situate, lying and being at Ilofa Road, GRA Ilorin, Kwara state beside Civil Service Clinic, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”

