FCT Police Command Nabs Five Kidnappers

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command (FCT) said yesterday that it arrested five suspected kidnappers in Kuje Area Council and Daki-biu in Jabi District over their link to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi village.

A statement issued by the command said the suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligence operations by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the command’s anti-kidnapping squad.

The suspects are: Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi.

The statement said the suspects confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along Kiyi village.

Exhibits recovered from the suspects include two AK- 47 rifles, one Bajaj motorcycle and 30 rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

The command said efforts were underway to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate.

It said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.

The command urged FCT residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of of criminality and protect the lives and property.

It also implored residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency situations through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, 08028940883 and to report the conduct of police officers or call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number :090222223

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

