Baraje Heads 18-man Kwara PDP Reconciliation Committee

By Hammed Shittu

The Kwara State Chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday inaugurated an 18-man Reconciliation and Engagement Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party in order to ensure electoral victory of the party during the elections.

A former National Acting Chairman of the PDP, Mr. Abubakar Kawu Baraje, is the chairman of the committee that has Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, Mr. Ishola Balogun-Fulani, Mr. Bisi Fakayode and Mr. Dabarako Mohammed, among others as members.

The Chairman of PDP in Kwara State, Hon. Kola Shittu, said the reconciliation committee would reconcile the various interest groups within the party and ironed out issues related to the loss of the 2019 elections in the state by the party.

Shittu added: “As we all know, the 2019 general elections had been won and lost with our party swallowing the bitter pill of losing in those elections. It is natural that this loss together with the pains that accompanied it must have left the party badly affected since 2019 especially when we are not used to it.

“The party leadership recognised that this must have brewed one issue or the other among varying interests who were actively involved in that processes. It is not unusual to find members of a democratic party like ours engaging in arguments, contestation and divergent views, which often leads to disagreements among stakeholders in some occasions. But we must have the ability to forge a common goal and agreement in all these.

“It is on this note that the party have meticulously identified respected party stalwarts whom have proven to be men and women of integrity, including those who have had opportunity to lead in several national party engagements and conferred on them the mandate to engage our stakeholders at different strata and reconcile them in order to strengthen the party more as we march towards another election period.”

He enjoined members of the party to see the constitution of the reconciliation committee as a therapeutic process, which could not achieve its aims at one shot.

“It is important that we all accord them the full cooperation, patience, respect and honor they required to be successful in this assignment. Our people at this point must come to term that we have a very hectic work to do if we must claim back the mandates and trust of our people. We must examine the wounds of our 2019 losses and in the spirit of moving ahead to a better future, it is better to accept the past, forgive one another’s wrongdoings and thus facilitate reconciliation once the fact of what took place are clarified and acknowledged,” he counseled

Responding, the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee, Baraje, described the event as epoch making day for Kwara State’s PDP.

While acknowledging the enormous task before the committee members, Baraje assured the leadership of the party that they would do a thorough job and deliver on their terms of reference.

