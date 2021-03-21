US-Nigeria Investment Summit to Hold in New York

The US-Nigeria Investments Summit has announced it will hold a global trade and investment event for 2021 in September.

The event will hold in New York, United States. The summit will open on September 17 with a reception, and the main event will follow the next day as a complement to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2021.

According to McKinsey and other global analysts, Africa’s household consumption will top $2.7 trillion.

They added that Africa would yield $4.5 trillion in business spending and produce more than $1 trillion in manufacturing output by 2025, thereby making Nigeria the continent’s largest economy.

The USNIIS 2021’s theme, ‘Nigeria, The Future of Global Business,’ alludes to the “spectacular growth opportunity” to engage the demands, solutions, and opportunities for 21st-century global trade and investment with Nigeria.

A USNIIS statement made available to ThisDay said the summit would highlight how technology can transform Nigeria into a circular economy.

“Agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, and healthcare are key focus areas for the two-day conference.

“Attendees to the summit can expect to hear from carefully sourced experts and distinguished speakers, high-profile representatives of the governments of both Nigeria and the US, and the opportunity to also engage with top trade institutions and delegates,” said the statement.

The 2021 USNIIS summit will feature representatives from the largest global sectors with the trade and investment value of opportunities is expected to exceed $5 billion. Primarily targeted at US-Nigeria engagement and partnership, the summit will also allow attendees from around the globe to participate at the event.

USNIIS is the premier public-private platform for effective bilateral economic engagement between Nigeria and the US.

USNIIS 2021’s mission is to bring together the “direct connection” of national, state, and industry policymakers, regulators, finance directors, economists, investors, corporations, startups, entrepreneurs, and influencers that impact the economic mission of both nations.

The statement called on all interested investors, industry entrepreneurs, local and state governments to help shape the future of US-Nigeria business investment collaboration by joining us in New York.

“We encourage all interested in the event to contact us via www.usniis.com, info@usniis.com, said Franklin Ekechukwu, USNIIS Chairman.

