Threescore of Grace for Abayomi Ajayi

Grand birthday celebrations and the encomiums that follow are not meant to stimulate the usually bottomless celebrants’ pockets or swell their prestigious heads. Simple celebrations of accomplishments, these are their purposes. And so it was not particularly unusual to see a deluge of praises turned towards Dr. Abayomi Ajayi on 16 March 2021. The man has been a balm for all things fertility in Nigeria, so why not?

March, it seems, is a month of champions. There are quite many high-flying Nigerian personalities for which March is the birth month. For a few (like Dr. Abayomi Ajayi), March 2021 is the flowering of a new leaf of sorts. Sixty years old now and counting, Dr. Abayomi Ajayi, MD of Nordica Fertility Centre, has made more impacts than the average medical practitioner. His relevance does not come from a mighty educational profile (which he has), membership of illustrious discipline-related organisations (which he also has), or a long, successful, and satisfying career. Rather, Ajayi’s relevance follows his commitment to humanity, his vision to save lives through fertility, and his mission to see folks properly educated about their bodies and lives.

This is where Dr. Ajayi has always been walking towards since he graduated from the College of Medicine, the University of Lagos in 1984, throughout the successive years of further education and refining, until now. At 60, Dr. Ajayi is living his dream, which is a hair’s breadth away from grand completion and a source of delight for the happy fertility consultant, obstetrician, and gynaecologist. What is not to celebrate about a man whose life is dedicated to improving the lives of mothers and children? Such selflessness is admirable and requires the grace of three lifetimes. So threescore of Dr. Abayomi Ajayi’s grace and good work is something to shout about. And shouting about was what they did: his family, friends, and every individual that has benefitted from his life and medical practice.

