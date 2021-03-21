Iyabo Ojo – Thanks for Coming out

I really would like to thank this versatile Nollywood actress for coming out with her experience. She has told us of how she had been raped five times, one by a close neighbour. We have a real pandemic on our hands with rape.

Our females are really bearing the brunt, and with the way we address this issue, more and more victims find it very hard to get justice. Stories from women like this who have risen above the ashes of that evil will go a long way to inspire and give strength. With three daughters, I am on standby.

That is how one mechanic whistled when my 15-year-old daughter Annette walked past him. I rushed to him and collared him, and ask him what was making him whistle. He apologised, but I am not taking chances. We are packing. I cannot tell stories abeg. This thing is the rage.

