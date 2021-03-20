Troops Kill Scores of Bandits in Zamfara, Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims in Kaduna

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Army said yesterday that troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed scores of bandits in Zamfara State and rescued 12 kidnapped children and women abducted in Kaduna.

One soldier was killed while three others were wounded in the Zamfara clash.

This comes as troops of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna rescued 10 persons, who were recently kidnapped from their quarters at Kaduna International Airport.

The rescue operation was without any mishap or casualty.

A statement issued by the Army Headquarters said following a credible tip-off, troops of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji stormed Kabasa Village in Magami Local Government of Zamfara State where armed bandits were attacking locals.

It said the timely arrival of troops forestalled a deadly kidnap and plundering operations by armed bandits which was underway.

“They were swiftly engaged by troops who successfully neutralised scores while others escaped into the forest with bullet wounds.

“Unfortunately one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and three others who sustained various degrees of injuries during the encounter are currently receiving medical treatment,” it said.

The update signed by Army Spokesman, Brigadier-General Mohammed Yerima, said troops had since dominated the general area with aggressive patrols and have continued further exploitation and pursuit of the bandits into the forest.

Similarly, on the same day, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji responded to a distress call that armed bandits were attacking Gidan Goga Village in Maradun LGA of Zamfara State. It said troops swiftly mobilised to the area and engaged the bandits with superior fire power, killing three while others fled in disarray, some with gunshot wounds.

In another development, troops conducting fighting patrol rescued two female kidnapped victims in Birnin Gwari area. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped 22 days ago from Kuyallo village Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“The victims have been given medical treatment while waiting to be reunited with their families,” it said.

The statement said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, congratulated the gallant troops while charging them to keep up the momentum until the entire North-west zone was rid of armed bandits, cattle rustlers, kidnappers and sundry violent crimes.

He also thanked the villagers for the credible and timely information they provided the troops which made their operations successful.

The army chief said the patriotic action of the villagers who saw something and reported to the troops should be emulated by others so that the activities of bandits would be nipped in the bud.

Meanwhile, troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army, Kaduna, successfully rescued 10 persons, who were recently kidnapped from their quarters at Kaduna International Airport.

The rescue operation was without any mishap or casualty.

The update said the rescue operation happened when the troops who were patrolling one of the forests in Kaduna came in contact with the kidnappers and their victims.

“On sighting the soldiers, the bandits opened fire, prompting the troops to decisively engage them. With a superior fire power, troops soon overwhelmed them and they were forced to abandon their victims and take to their heels.

“The victims comprising one man, three women and six children were immediately evacuated to a military facility where they are currently undergoing medical check,” it said.

