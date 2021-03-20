Rotarian Adeyemo Installed Asiwaju of Ogobi Olumide Lawal

See ye a man diligent in his works, he shall stand before kings and not before mean men.

Thursday, March 18, 2021, was a payback day for Rotarian Ayodele Adeyemo, as he was installed alongside with his wife – Funmilayo as Asiwaju and Yeye Asiwaju of Ogobiland in Ede South L.C.D.A. The conferment was in recognition of his unparalled contributions to the socio-economic development of Ogobi Community in particular and Edeland in general. The Asiwaju had part of his formative years at Ogobi and has since not wavered in his love and commitment to the Community.

Rotarian Adeyemo, a political scientist and renowned broadcaster of impeccable records in many broadcast organizations, has carved a niche for himself in community services at his native Ede. He ensured, along with other well-meaning people, that electricity supply to Ogobi, through CSDP/World Bank Programme was effected with unquestionable accountability. The pioneer President of Ede Rotary Club, is a man of immense love for his Ifelodun-Ogberin Community in Edeland and Anu Oluwapo-Obe Community in Wakajaye Ibadan, to which he has brought meaningful development programmes.

He was a successful story in the dynamic realms of broadcast journalism as he served diligently at Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State and MURHI Television and gave a good account of himself as a seasoned broadcast journalist. A widely travelled man, focused on breaking new grounds and discoveries, Asiwaju Adeyemo gave the defunct Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, far-reaching professional media and public relation services as its founding Public Relation Officer. This ensured that the activities of the hospital were promptly brought to limelight. The Asiwaju of Ogobi is a committed, diligent and passionate grassroots man, who is always there for his Ede Community without let or hindrance, with involvement in various community services such as the maiden edition of Agbale Hall of Fame and Ede Day celebrations.

The installation of Adeyemo as the Asiwaju Of Ogobiland, will further bring accelerated development to Ogobi and open it up for investments by his friends and well-wishers, whose lives he has positively touched. Asiwaju Adeyemo has resolved to rededicate himself a new to serve humanity with greater zeal and vigour, as to whom much is given, much is expected. Asiwaju Adeyemo is particularly grateful to Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa 1, The Timi of Edeland and Oba Abdul-Wasiu Iwaloye Abidoye, Ologobi of Ogobi.

In his remarkes, the Ologobi of Ogobi, described Adeyemo as an accomplished individual, who rose from a humble beginning to stardom with unblemished records in public and private services. Oba Abidoye called on Asiwaju Adeyemo and his wife – Yeye Funmilayo not to relent on their noble services to the less-priviledged people.

In his goodwill message, The Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, described Asiwaju Adeyemo as an astute, dogged and humane personality, who has done Ede proud as an Ede man tokan tara, advising him to see his new role as Asiwaju Of Ogobi as a call to greater service to humanity.

