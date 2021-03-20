NJC Recommends Appointment of 18 Justices for Appeal Court

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad, has recommended to President Muhammadu Buhari, the appointment of 18 justices into the bench of the Court of Appeal.

The NJC similarly recommended to eight governors, including that of Delta, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kogi, Jigawa and Nasarawa, the appointment of seven Heads of Court and a President of Customary Court of Appeal, in the affected states.

The affected judicial officers, according to a statement by the Director, Information, NJC, Mr. Soji Oye, were considered for appointment by the NJC’s Interview Committee at the NJC’s 94th Meeting held on December 17 and 18, 2020.

Among those recommended for appointment into the bench of the appellate court are; Justices Bature Gafai, Muhammad Sirajo, Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Yusuf Bashir, Usman Musale, Jauro Wakili, Abba Mohammed and Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma.

Others include; Justices Danlami Senchi, Mohammed Abubakar, Hassan Sule, Amadi Ikechukwu, Peter Affen, Sybil Gbagi, Olasumbo Goodluck, Banjoko Ibironke, Olabode Adegbehingbe and Bola Ademola.

Among those recommended as Chief Judge for the states are; Justices Salisu Abdullahi, FCT; Simeon Amadi, Rivers; Aisha Aliyu, Nasarawa; Sunday Otu, Kogi and Umar Sadiq, Jigawa.

Justices Ngene Elvis, and Theresa Ogochukwu were recommended for Ebonyi and Delta states, respectively.

Similarly, the NJC recommended Justice Patience Elumeze for appointment as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Delta State.

“All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by President Buhari, and their respective state governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective States Houses of Assembly.

“Council at the meeting deliberated on the reports on 24 petitions written against 29 judges presented by its Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committee and decided to empanel an investigation committee against one judge and issued two strong warning letters against two judges of the federal and state high courts.

“It also resolved to set up a Medical Board to ascertain the health status of one judge.

“Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court,” the statement read in part.

