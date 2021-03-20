Lagos FRSC Offers Free Vehicles’ Safety Checks

by Bennett Oghifo

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos Sector Command has concluded arrangements to carry out free safety checks on vehicles within the state.

The Sector Commander, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide said all commands within the state will commence the 4-day free exercise from March 18 to assist motorists in detecting faults in their vehicles, according to a statement issued by FRSC Public Education Officer, Route Commander Olabisi Sonusi.

Ogungbemide said that the exercise was an initiative of the Corps and a checklist ticket will be issued at the end for follow-up and to encourage the drivers fix any defect discovered in the process.

“The step is necessary to forestall incessant breakdown of vehicles on the road and ensure free flow of traffic especially with the various ongoing rehabilitation/repair in the State.

“The exercise will start from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st March, 2021 simultaneously on all FRSC formations across Lagos,” Ogungbemide said.

“Please be informed that any detected fault does not attract sanction within this period ,rather request for such fault to be rectified. This could be seen as Quarterly Corporate Social Responsibility of the Corps to the motoring public.

You are implored to cooperate with the operatives please”.

The FRSC boss advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations while also always ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy.

He said that the command would not condone any act of traffic violations in the state.

He further stated that the operation will be carried out by operatives including Special Marshals throughout the duration of the exercise.

