Colgate Tasks Women on Excellence, Leadership

Toothpaste brand, Colgate has charged women to always strive for the best in the face of challenges.

The organisation while marking this year’s International Women’s day (IWD) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, also encouraged women to challenge the status quo and break the glass ceilings.

At the National policy Dialogue organised by the Ministry in Abuja in honour of the day, with Colgate brand fully represented, Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Omotayo Abiodun reiterated the strength of women to national development.

She added that the vision of the brand aligned with that of the Ministry to better the lots of women.

The event had in attendance women of high substance and calibre soaring in the global space, including former President of Liberia- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Executive Director of The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS ( UNAIDS), Ms. Winnie Byanyima, amongst others.

Speaking on the theme of the event, “Women in Leadership,” Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen challenged women to take up leadership role as she also commended women who have made exploits across the globe.

She said, “Women deserve the equal right to play and attain the highest level of their dreams without the fear of deliberate subjugation at any level.”

Colgate was also on ground to render free dental check-up to women. After consultation with dentists, everyone present received samples of the product while dignitaries were presented with special dental kits which included the Colgate maximum cavity protection toothpaste.

As part of the brand’s efforts to celebrate women too, it partnered with the Ministry of women Affairs in seven States- Kwara, Lagos, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo and Abuja to mark the day and make it a memorable one for women.

Abiodun noted further that the occasion afforded the brand an opportunity to encourage and sensitise women to maintain a healthy oral hygiene practices and that of their families.

