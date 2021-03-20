Chivita 100% Emerges Fruit Juice Brand of the Decade

Chivita 100% has emerged the Best Premium Quality Natural Fruit Juice Brand of the Decade at the West Africa Brands Excellence Awards, held in Lagos, recently.

The awards event was to mark the 10th anniversary of recognising excellence and to celebrate the 2021 winners.

The West Africa Brands Excellence Awards is awarded annually to companies, agencies and brands that have been consistent in delivering impressive results within the 12 months of review, as well as to individuals who have shown true achievements in their respective sectors.

The award is a recognition of Chivita 100%’s market leadership in the fruit juice category as it continues to be at the forefront of enlightening and promoting 100% fruit juice consumption for everyday wellness.

Chivita 100% is a Proudly Nigerian premium fruit juice produced from best quality real natural fruits with no added sugar, no artificial colors, and no preservatives. It is perfect as a daily source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which provide nourishment for health-conscious consumers.

According to the Institute of Brand Management of Nigeria, the organizers of the 10th West Africa Brands Excellence Awards, “Chivita 100% has been recognized as the fruit juice brand of the decade because of its immense contributions to the growth, development, continuous innovation, and market leadership in the fruit juice category of the Nigerian Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry.”

Speaking on the award, Managing Director of CHI Limited, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, thanked its organisers for recognising Chivita 100%’s strides for innovative excellence in the last decade.

“The fruit juice brand of the decade award for Chivita 100% is a positive scorecard of our efforts to maintain dominance in the fruit juice category through innovation, consumer satisfaction and driving the 100% fruit juice consumption narrative in Nigeria through advocacy and engagements,” he added.

Chivita 100% offers consumers a range of nourishing 100% fruit juice choices. It is available in 1Litre pack size in five variants – Orange, Apple, Pineapple, Red Grape, and Real Lychee.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

