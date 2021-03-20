Anjorin Part of Tuchel’s Plan against Sheffield in FA Cup

Chelsea Manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at including Faustino Anjorin in the Blue’s Emirates FA Cup quarterfinal clash against Sheffield United making it the second consecutive Cup fixture the Aglo-Nigerian would be featuring.

The England youth international, who is eligible to represent the Super Eagles through his Nigerian father, has been part of the first team bubble since the appointment of the German coach but has found game time difficult to come by, logging only 21 minutes and it came in the FA Cup win at Barnsley last month.

Anjorin attracted interest from other English clubs in the winter transfer market and Tuchel admitted that the club vetoed the move because he has done well in training.

In quotes relayed by Football London, Tuchel said on Anjorin: “He has the physical ability to play and train with us at this level.

“He has some minutes against Barnsley in the cup game and we try to involve him in the group against Sheffield because he trains very well.

“We decide to keep him instead of him going on out loan in winter. I feel him very strong in finishing in training. He is a nice guy, another nice guy from the academy, very humble.

“He has both feet on the ground and he is here. I am very grateful to have this chance to learn at this level.

“I am happy with him and he needs to be patient and impatient at the same time which is always the target for the young guy.”

Anjorin watched proceedings from the bench as Chelsea defeated Atletico Madrid 2-0 to progress to the last eight of the Champions League.

