2nd APFAN/Ajide U-20 Football Championship Starts Monday

Twenty-nine academy teams, the highest in the history of Tajudeen Ajide/ APFAN U-20 Football Championship will be taking part in the second edition of the tournament which will kick off on Monday at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium.

According to APFAN national president, Dr. Francis Akinremi, the tournament bankrolled by Surulere Local Government Area (LGA) chairman, officially kicked off on Thursday with tournament draw witnessed by Ajide and executive members of the APFAN.

Preliminary matches will hold from March 22 – April 3, while the final match is slated for April 17.

According to the fixtures, four matches will be played on opening day with Atlanta FA taking on Eagles Victory FC in the opening game. Other matches slated for the day include, Sidab FA vs Beecroft FC at 11.30 am to be followed by FC Brave vs Broadcity FC. The final match of the day is between China Sun Stars FC vs Adenose FC.

Other teams expected to battle for the coveted trophy are defending champions Ify Babes, Fakrem FA, Banjoh FA, Puma Football Academy, Ifraim Football Academy, and Alade Football Academy.

Ajide urged participating teams to imbibe the spirit of fair play during the tournament while noting that the organiser should ensure that genuine U21 players are fielded.

“It is not a do or die affair. The chief aim of the championship is to engage our youths in meaningful sporting activities and to help them attain their potential and dream like we did in our days,” added Ajide, a former Nigeria international.

Akinremi said APFAN is looking forward to having a good tournament, adding that the Adefemi Olubayo Memorial U-17 Football Tournament will hold shortly after the Ajide championship.

