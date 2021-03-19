NSSF Organises Seminar for Sports Officers, Coordinators

To keep those in charge of sports at the grassroots level with latest developments in the various sports, the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), has organised a two-day seminar on repositioning school sports through strategic management.

At the opening ceremony of the seminar in Lagos during the week, the NSSF President Olabisi Joseph said there was need to impart new ideas into those in charge of sports across the country hence the essence of the seminar.

“We believe that sports is a veritable tool to keep our children from social vices and for us at NSSF, we want to ensure that our students are taught the right things by those in charge of sports in our various schools across the country. “That is one of the reasons we decided to organise this seminar because the world is changing and we must also change with it especially with what obtains across the globe.

“This training will help our sports coordinators and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) officers to be in tune with what obtains globally and to make them more efficient in their various states,” Joseph said during her welcome address.

In his remarks, Secretary General, NOC, Olabanji Oladapo, observed that the step taken by NSSF in the last one year has indeed positioned the federation in a good light that it wanted the best for our students in terms of sports.

“We are going to partner them to organise more training for sports coordinators and we believe this kind of training would help to improve the fortune of sports in schools.”

Oladapo however, hailed the collaboration between sports and education which he said was what the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has been promoting globally.

Executive Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), Sola Ayepekun, hailed NSSF for their deliberate efforts to change the face of school sports in the country which he said was in tandem with their ideals in Lagos State.

Specifically, the LSSC boss believes the ever-changing world needs dynamic people to remain relevant in terms of sports, adding that sports was not what it used to be in the heydays.

