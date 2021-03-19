INSEAD Appoints Nabila Aguele Member Board of Directors

Mary Nnah

INSEAD, the Business School for the World, has announced the appointment of Nabila (Isa-Odidi) Aguele MBA’14J to its Board of Directors. This appointment takes effect from June 18, 2021.

Aguele is the youngest person appointed to the board, second African and second woman of African descent appointed. She is also the first Nigerian in the history of INSEAD.

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society.

Aguele a Nigerian by origin, has called several countries home, including England, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the US, and Canada.

After over a decade in the United States, her passion for Africa and desire to help drive sustainable impact and development on the Continent led her to move back to Nigeria as a Policy Advisor to the Federal Government in 2016.

Currently, Aguele is a Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning. She provides policy and strategy advice on international development cooperation, and on performance monitoring and evaluation for data-driven policy formulation and implementation.

A strong advocate for women’s rights, Nabila is also supporting interventions at the intersection of gender and public financial management.

Professor Ilian Mihov, Dean of INSEAD, said, “I am pleased to welcome Nabila as a new member on our Board. Nabila has been an active member of the INSEAD community since she was an MBA student.

She has been a member of the INSEAD Campaign Board since 2019, and a member of the INSEAD Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Taskforce since 2020. I look forward to benefiting from her unique insights and expertise. “

Aguele has a background in law and spent eight years working in the United States as an attorney and artist. During this time, she represented Fortune 500 companies in complex civil litigations at international law firms Morrison & Foerster LLP and Sonnenschein Nath and Rosenthal LLP (now “Dentons”).

Her passion for impact-driven-lawyering and leadership development led her to complete a two-year term as a Practitioner-in-Residence and Professor at her alma mater, the American University Washington College of Law.

“It is an honour to be joining the INSEAD Board of Directors. For me, this is a further call to serve, to champion, and to bring my diverse experiences and background to the role. I particularly look forward to helping deepen engagement with Africa, our young Alumni, and the global INSEAD community”, Aguele said.

