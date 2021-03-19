DPR Allays Fears of Fuel Scarcity during Easter Festival

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Ahead of the upcoming Easter festival, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has reassured Nigerians that there would be no fuel scarcity, urging them to desist from panic buying of the product.

It also assured Nigerians that the government has put a formidable policy in place to ensure free flowing supply and distribution of petroleum products in the country ahead of the Easter celebration.

Addressing journalists after going round on routine surveillance to monitor and ensure that all retail outlets are complying with the recommended price of between N162 and N165 per litre, DPR Head of Operations in Jos, Plateau State, Stanley Ngene, said: “I can assure you that every necessary precaution is being taken by the government to ensure that we do not go back to the days of fuel scarcity.”

Ngene stated that the outcome of the surveillance revealed that almost all the retail outlets in Jos are complying with the recommended price schedule, and that the rumours of fuel being sold at higher rate are untrue.

The DPR head of operation, however, said some pumps were sealed at some of the filling stations for malfunctioning pump nozzles, under-dispensing, and bad delivery, noting that for every pump that was sealed, the station will be charged N100,000 to be unsealed.

He further reassured Nigeria that there was no cause for panic buying, as there is a constant daily supply of over 20 trucks of fuel to the state.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

