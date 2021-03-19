Delta Police Arrest Six Cultists Allegedly Involved in Sapele killings

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State Police Command has arrested six suspected cultists allegedly connected to the killing of one Abowa Osawe on Shell Road, Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

Their arrest at the wee hours of last Wednesday followed intelligence to the effects that Osawe was shot and killed by four men suspected to be cultists in Sapele, prompting the area Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, to mobilise his men to the scene and arrested four suspects.

According to a statement signed by the state acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, the DPO, CSP Nwabuisi, quickly mobilised his men to the scene as well as commenced investigation into the killing immediately.

According to him, “With the combined efforts of the police and local vigilante, five suspects, including Timothy Clark, 27, and Patrick Mbuk, 29, were arrested.”

Others arrested, he disclosed, were “Gift Omofeye, 26; Ogburang Samuel Ibe, 31, and Onyekachi Amadike, 24, in connection with the murder,” adding that on interrogation, confessional statement of the suspects led to the arrest of one Andrew Eleya 26, also know as Pounds, who has been reported as a notorious cultist, terrorising Sapele.

Bright said cult regalia, one locally-made pistol, and two cartridges were recovered from him while the vehicle used in the act, a red Toyota Camry with Registration No: AAA409 GL, was recovered, stressing that the suspects confessed to be members of the Aye cult group.

