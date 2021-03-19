Court Jails 40-year-old Man for Raping Boy

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A 40-year-old-man, Mr. Aniekan John Udom, has bagged a life sentence in jailed for raping an eight-year-old boy.

The judgment was delivered by Akwa Ibom State High Court that sat in Uyo.

Justice Bennett Ilaumo found the convict guilty of rape, punishable by Section One and Two of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law, 2020.

The State Counsel, Mr. Maria Akpan, had told the court that Udom was caught committing the offense in a broad daylight by a lesson teacher of the victim, one Iniobong Akpan Nta, at the backyard of their residence, number 12 Anyan-Ikot Street, off Abak Road, Uyo.

Akpan said that Udom was seen with his penis inserted into the anus of the victim, who is a primary four pupil.

The accused, who was a neighbour to the victim, pleaded guilty of the offense, which occurred on Friday, August 28, 2020.

The Police Medical Report confirmed that the victim was forcefully raped on the anus with clinical evaluation showing a young boy in pain and bruises around his anal region.

Justice Ilaumo, in his judgment on suit number HU/23C/2020 said: “Upon the charge being read to the accused person and upon his plea of guilty and of his hearing the facts as stated by the State Counsel, I enquired of the accused if the facts are true and correct and he admitted that they are.

“I have aligned same with Section 1 (1) (a) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Law, 2020 and find that facts align with the provision of the law therein. Upon the accused person’s plea therefore, I find him guilty as pleaded.

“The sentence provided for upon conviction for this offence is imprisonment for life.”

